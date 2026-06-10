Trump warns Iran will pay price as ceasefire falters

Trump said Iran had “taken too long” to reach a deal and warned it would “have to pay the price” as fresh strikes threatened a fragile ceasefire.

Trump raised the stakes with a direct threat to Iran, saying the country had “taken too long” to negotiate and would now “have to pay the price” after a fresh exchange of strikes tested a fragile truce that began in April 2026. He said the United States would be “hitting Iran hard” again later Wednesday, sharpening fears that the confrontation could widen before any interim peace deal can be revived.

The remarks came in Washington after U.S. and Iranian forces traded fire in the region and as talks remained stalled. Trump also claimed Iran’s military was “completely defeated” and that its navy and air force “doesn’t even exist anymore,” language that signaled not just pressure on Tehran but an effort to project a much larger battlefield victory than the fighting has yet settled.

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Iranian and regional media said Tehran vowed retaliation to any further attacks, and one account said Iranian forces had already answered with drone and missile strikes against U.S. targets in the region. Among the sites named in coverage were a U.S. airbase in Jordan and the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, underscoring how quickly the conflict has moved beyond direct U.S.-Iran exchanges and into a wider regional contest.

The latest threats also widened concerns inside the Middle East energy system. One report said Trump floated possible strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges, a warning that would move the conflict closer to civilian infrastructure and raise the risk of broader disruption. Oil prices rose on fears that any new fighting could threaten supplies moving through the Strait of Hormuz and other routes tied to regional exports.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The escalating rhetoric leaves a narrow gap between threat and consequence. If Trump follows through on more strikes, Iran is likely to respond again, U.S. interests across Jordan, Bahrain and other sites could face renewed attacks, and the fragile ceasefire that has held since April would be under immediate strain. For now, the message from both sides is blunt: neither is backing down, and the next move could decide how far this confrontation spreads.