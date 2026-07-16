Trump weighs military options in Cuba amid rising pressure

Pentagon planners have examined an Army-led air assault involving thousands of troops as Trump tightens Cuba sanctions. Officials say no final decision has been made.

Senior defense officials have examined potential military options in Cuba, including an Army-led air assault involving thousands of U.S. soldiers. President Donald Trump has not made a final decision, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has acknowledged that military options were being presented to him while also leaving open the possibility of a more peaceful outcome.

The planning comes as the Trump administration tightens sanctions and restricts oil shipments to Cuba, extending a pressure campaign that has already reversed Biden-era policy. The Congressional Research Service says President Joe Biden announced Cuba policy changes on Jan. 14, 2025, then Trump reversed course six days later on his first day back in office. That shift put Havana back under a harder line just as the intelligence community began analyzing how Cuba might respond to military action.

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Officials are not seeing imminent military action, but the fact that planners have reviewed an Army-led assault signals a much more serious conversation than routine coercive diplomacy. An operation involving thousands of troops would carry the risk of Cuban retaliation, a broader regional backlash and a military commitment far beyond sanctions enforcement or air pressure. It would also force the White House to weigh how quickly any strike could escalate and whether the United States could contain the consequences once force was used.

Photo by Art Guzman

The historical backdrop is as consequential as the current planning. U.S.-Cuba relations have been shaped for decades by sanctions, the U.S. embargo and the unresolved Guantánamo Bay dispute, which remains one of the most durable symbols of tension between Havana and Washington. Trump has previously raised the idea of a “friendly takeover of Cuba,” language that underscores how sharply his approach has diverged from the cautious engagement that briefly returned under Biden. Any military move would be read in Congress and across Latin America through that history, where Washington’s interventions in the region still carry heavy political cost.

DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For now, the Pentagon is preparing options while the White House keeps pressure on Cuba through economic measures. The question is no longer whether the administration is escalating. It is how far Trump is willing to take that escalation, and how much risk he is prepared to absorb if military force enters the picture.