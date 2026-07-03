Trump weighs pardons for clean-air violators and Sean Combs

Trump weighed pardons for clean-air defendants and Sean Combs on Friday, tying emissions cases to a celebrity plea as his clemency list kept expanding.

Donald Trump was weighing pardons for a slate of people convicted under clean-air laws on Friday afternoon, while still discussing possible clemency for Sean "Diddy" Combs and other prominent names. Trump had not committed to a firm number of recipients, leaving the shape of the clemency round unsettled.

The clean-air cases centered on people convicted under the Clean Air Act, especially diesel mechanics and others accused of tampering with emissions systems and pollution-control software. Lobbying around those cases had intensified in recent weeks as more defendants sought relief after Trump previously pardoned a mechanic who disabled pollution-control monitors on hundreds of diesel trucks. That earlier pardon gave defendants a clear signal that environmental enforcement cases could be ripe for presidential intervention.

AI-generated illustration

Combs brought a different kind of attention to the discussion. He was convicted in 2025 on prostitution-related charges and later sentenced to 50 months in prison, and his defense team had already reached out to Trump seeking a pardon. Trump had publicly floated mixed views on Combs in recent months, keeping the possibility of clemency alive for one of the country’s most recognizable defendants.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The broader pattern mattered because it fit Trump’s second-term use of the pardon power, which has been closely tracked by the Justice Department’s public clemency-grants list beginning on Jan. 20, 2025. That list has recorded pardons and commutations issued by Trump since his return to office, offering a running account of who has benefited from his clemency decisions. If Trump granted relief to emissions violators and to Combs in the same round, the beneficiaries would span low-profile regulatory defendants and a celebrity case carrying a 50-month prison sentence.