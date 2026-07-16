TrumpRx covers fewer than 12% of drugs in dealmakers' portfolios

TrumpRx listed 92 brand-name drugs by mid-July, but the 17 dealmakers sell more than 800, leaving fewer than 12% of their products on the site.

TrumpRx listed 92 brand-name drugs by mid-July, but the 17 companies behind the White House pricing deals sell more than 800 branded medicines. That means fewer than 12% of their products were on the site.

Trump opened the campaign in July 2025 by sending letters to 17 drugmakers and threatening tariffs if they did not lower prices. TrumpRx launched on February 5, 2026. The White House initially said the site would start with 40 drugs from the first five manufacturers to reach most-favored-nation pricing deals: AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer. By mid-July, the site had expanded, but only to a narrow slice of the companies’ portfolios. Regeneron became the 17th and final manufacturer to sign an MFN deal in April 2026. The agreements extend lower pricing to state Medicaid programs and future new medicines, and some include direct-to-consumer discounts on medicines such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound, the White House said.

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TrumpRx does not itself sell drugs. For most of the medicines listed, consumers are routed to manufacturer coupons or manufacturer channels, and users still need valid prescriptions. About half of the drugs in the site’s early rollout had generic equivalents in the United States, and at least three-quarters of those generics were cheaper through GoodRx discounts or direct purchase from Cost Plus Drugs, KFF found.

In a March 2026 KFF poll, 59% of adults said they were worried about affording prescription drugs for themselves or their families, the highest level since the survey began in 2018. Only 7% of current prescription-drug users said they had visited TrumpRx, and interest ran higher among people who had ever taken a GLP-1 drug.

Photo by World Sikh Organization of Canada

Ben Rome, a Harvard Medical School physician, said the limited menu suggested manufacturers were often signaling participation rather than opening up their full product lines. Ronna Hauser of the National Community Pharmacists Association said pharmacists were hearing only occasional requests from patients trying to use TrumpRx prices. White House spokespeople did not provide data on how many patients had used the site or which drugs were most popular, and the administration said TrumpRx had saved Americans more than $400 million.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The White House had said in December 2025 that the 17-company deals covered 86% of the branded drug market.