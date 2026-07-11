Trump’s $2 billion windfall came mostly from crypto, not stocks

Trump’s latest disclosure shows more than $1.4 billion from crypto alone, dwarfing stock gains. The filing also undercuts his claim that his windfall came from the market.

Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure showed more than $1.4 billion in cryptocurrency-related income in 2025, a figure that sits at the center of his claimed $2 billion windfall and sharply complicates his account of where the money came from. The 927-page filing, released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on June 30, 2026, also listed roughly $400 million more from other non-stock sources, including real estate, legal settlements, overseas licensing agreements and branded merchandise.

That accounting runs against Trump’s explanation that he was profiting because the stock market was up and that he had “nothing to do with his personal finances.” By PolitiFact’s reading of the disclosure, two-thirds to 80% of Trump’s 2025 gains likely came from non-stock sources, with crypto alone accounting for $1.4 billion. The largest single chunk tied to a specific venture came from World Liberty Financial, the crypto business Trump and his sons co-founded, which generated almost $800 million for his companies, including more than $520 million from crypto token sales and more than $250 million from selling interests in the business.

The numbers matter because they show the bulk of the income moving through channels that have little to do with a rising stock market and much more to do with private business arrangements. The filing also lays out how Trump’s businesses drew money from overseas licensing and branding deals, reinforcing the sense that his gains were spread across a network of commercial interests rather than concentrated in conventional market investments. Kedric Payne of the Campaign Legal Center said the bulk of Trump’s reported gains increased outside any direct connection to the stock market.

Data visualization chart

Trump’s claim that he was the only president to donate his salary was also inaccurate. Herbert Hoover and John F. Kennedy also donated or refused their presidential pay, and Trump has repeatedly directed portions of his salary to federal agencies during both of his presidencies. The White House did not dispute the disclosure calculations. Spokesperson Anna Kelly said Trump had significant assets because he was a successful businessman before entering office, but the filing shows how much of his second-term wealth surge came from cryptocurrency and other non-stock business lines, not from the market rally Trump cited.