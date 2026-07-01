Trump’s business ties reignite conflict-of-interest concerns in presidency

Trump’s family business empire has again drawn scrutiny as watchdogs and House Democrats tied hotel stays, payments and investments to possible emoluments issues.

House Oversight Democrats found Trump's Washington hotel was used by state and local officials, foreign delegations and others on official or political business, raising possible Emoluments Clause problems. Donald Trump returned to the presidency while keeping a family-controlled business empire.

Public service is a public trust and requires loyalty to the Constitution, the laws and ethical principles above private gain. The Brennan Center for Justice puts the president outside the same ethics rules that bind most other federal officials, leaving the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause, which is meant to block foreign influence and corruption, and the Domestic Emoluments Clause, which bars certain payments from federal and state governments, as the main guardrails. Weak federal ethics laws and limited enforcement have left much presidential profiteering legally untouched, even when it is politically explosive.

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The current scrutiny reaches back to Trump's first campaign for office. In December 2016, more than 20 Senate Democrats urged Trump to follow the Office of Government Ethics and divest his assets or place them in a genuine blind trust. Trump instead transferred control of his businesses to his sons before taking office, a move that did not remove conflicts of interest because the family still stood to benefit from decisions made in office.

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Those concerns sharpened during Trump's first term and have not gone away. House Democrats later found that people seeking government favors, Secret Service personnel, foreign officials and state and local officials spent money at the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C. A 2024 House Oversight report found hotel stays and related payments tied to official or political business raised possible violations of the Domestic Emoluments Clause and revived accusations of pay-to-play corruption. Watchdog groups, including Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, have continued tracking Trump properties and related conflicts, while Trump and his family have earned substantial sums from ventures and investments that benefited from his time in office.