Trump’s fraud claims target California’s slow vote count, experts warn

California still had more than 713,000 ballots uncounted as Trump accused Democrats of cheating, a clash experts say can turn routine canvassing into fraud theater.

California’s June 2 primary is still being tallied under a canvass process that routinely stretches for days and, in close races, weeks. Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by June 9 must still be processed, county officials have until July 2 to finish final official results, and the Secretary of State is scheduled to certify the vote on July 10.

That slow pace is not a sign of collapse. Shirley Weber said accuracy comes before speed, and California election law gives counties up to 30 days to complete the official canvass while workers verify signatures, count late-arriving mail ballots and reconcile provisional ballots. In Los Angeles County alone, more than 713,000 ballots were still uncounted in early June, a reminder that the first night of results rarely reflects the final order in a state that leans heavily on mail voting.

Trump used that gap to revive a familiar claim, alleging without evidence that California Democrats were cheating and trying to steal the gubernatorial and Los Angeles mayoral primaries. The accusation landed while late-counted ballots were still moving margins in both races, where the top-two jungle primary means the two highest vote-getters advance regardless of party. That structure makes every batch of ballots consequential, especially when Democratic-leaning mail votes arrive after in-person returns.

The federal response added another layer of tension. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, a Trump appointee in the Central District of California, said on June 5 that his office had “multiple election fraud investigations” underway in California, coordinated with the FBI in Los Angeles. His office also sent a prosecutor to the county vote-counting center, an unusual move that Democratic leaders said only fed suspicion around a lawful process.

Officials in Sacramento and Los Angeles have defended the count as routine and warned that declaring fraud before the canvass is complete creates the opening misinformation needs. In California, where late ballots can swing final standings and determine who survives the primary, the danger is not merely political theater. It is the erosion of trust in the machinery that counts the vote.