Trump’s G7 exits again test the summit’s fragile unity

Donald Trump left the Kananaskis G7 a day early as Middle East tensions spiked, reviving fears that his abrupt exits can upend allied unity.

Donald Trump’s early exit from the Group of Seven summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, again exposed how quickly the gathering’s carefully staged unity can fray when he is in the room. The White House said Trump left a day early because of the situation in the Middle East, while G7 leaders stayed behind and issued a joint statement calling for de-escalation as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified.

The split-screen moment was sharpened by Trump’s own public comments. After Emmanuel Macron suggested that Trump had returned to Washington, D.C., to work on a ceasefire, Trump denied that explanation and said his reason was “much bigger” than that. During the summit, Trump also posted that people in Tehran should evacuate, adding to the sense of crisis that hung over the talks and complicating any effort to project calm.

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The episode carried an immediate political cost for the summit’s message. The Group of Seven is built as a forum for coordination among major democracies, but Trump’s departure and his blunt public messaging left allies trying to contain the fallout while reaffirming support for de-escalation. The meeting in Kananaskis came as leaders were already grappling with the consequences of the Israel-Iran confrontation, a test of whether the G7 can still speak with one voice when Washington’s tone is anything but diplomatic.

The pattern was not new. Trump previously left the 2018 G7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, early, reinforcing a sense among allies that abrupt exits are part of his approach rather than a one-off breach of protocol. For as long as Trump has attended the annual meetings, his behavior has threatened the decorum that the summit depends on, turning what is meant to be a display of coordination into a live test of allied patience.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

That history matters because it shapes expectations before the leaders even arrive. Each clash over trade, NATO burden-sharing, Ukraine, climate, or personal diplomacy leaves allies planning for the possibility that the United States may once again break from the script. In Kananaskis, the warning was familiar: when Trump walks out early, the summit’s promise of unity has to survive without him.