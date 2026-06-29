Trump’s immigration agenda gets boost from new enforcement push

The Supreme Court let Trump end deportation shields for Haitians and Syrians, putting hundreds of thousands at risk and widening his immigration push.

The Supreme Court gave Donald Trump two major immigration victories on June 25, allowing his administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians and backing federal authority to turn away some asylum seekers when border crossings are overwhelmed.

The 6-3 rulings cleared the way for the Department of Homeland Security to unwind protections that had shielded hundreds of thousands of people from deportation. They also strengthened the administration’s hand at the border by affirming that officials can reject some asylum claims when crossings are deemed too overburdened, a move that fits Trump’s hardline immigration agenda as he seeks to tighten enforcement in his second term.

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The Temporary Protected Status decision carries the most immediate impact. Haitians and Syrians who had been living and working in the United States under those protections could lose legal cover and face removal if they do not qualify for another status. Separate estimates tied to the Court’s broader immigration rulings put more than 1 million people at risk of deportation or loss of legal standing if they cannot secure an alternative path.

The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The rulings also reinforce a pattern that has defined the court’s approach since Trump returned to office last year. The conservative majority has repeatedly given the administration room to move faster on deportations, border enforcement and restrictions on asylum, leaving lower courts and federal agencies with less leverage to slow the changes. For Trump, the decisions are a judicial endorsement of the enforcement-first strategy that has become central to his immigration agenda.