Trump’s income surges to $2.2 billion in first year back in office

Trump’s disclosure shows at least $2.2 billion in 2025 income, including more than $1.4 billion from crypto, as ethics warnings intensify.

Donald Trump’s certified annual financial disclosure showed at least $2.2 billion in business income in 2025, the first full year he was back in the White House. The U.S. Office of Government Ethics released the 927-page filing on June 30, and it showed Trump’s income rising from at least $622 million in 2024.

More than $1.4 billion of the 2025 total came from crypto-related ventures, making digital assets the largest driver of the president’s private earnings. The filing showed about $515 million from token sales at World Liberty Financial and about $65 million from equity sales in the company’s holding arm. It also listed more than $635 million from royalties tied to Trump-branded meme coins and related licensing, plus more than $290 million from golf and club properties. Additional millions came from media settlements and Trump-branded products including Bibles, sneakers and watches.

Trump bought shares of Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, with some of the trades dated Aug. 18, 2025. The filing captured income from businesses tied to Palm Beach, Florida, Bedminster, New Jersey, Doral, Florida, New York and Virginia.

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The White House rejected the conflict-of-interest criticism. Anna Kelly said Trump’s assets are managed by outside institutions and that neither Trump nor his family has ever engaged in conflicts of interest. Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter said the scale of Trump’s crypto holdings amounts to a clear conflict of interest, while Douglas Brinkley of Rice University said no previous presidency has offered a comparable mix of public power and private business interests.