Trump’s Iran approval sinks as ICE plans Haitian deportation push

Trump’s Iran approval stayed near 32% as ICE drew up arrests of Haitian migrants, a sharp sign of resistance to two forceful moves.

Trump’s approval on Iran held at about 32 percent in CBS News polling updated July 26, while most Americans described the conflict as “uncertain” and “frustrated.” A CBS News/YouGov poll around July 27 put his overall approval at 39 percent, with the economy also a weak spot and Iran among his lowest marks.

Anthony Salvanto said Americans see the Iran war as harder and longer than Trump expected, and tied those views to the length of the fighting, the administration’s communication about it and its effect on the economy. In June, 57 percent of Americans said the war created more problems than it solved, and nearly two-thirds said Iran would probably or certainly threaten the Middle East in the coming months.

The immigration picture was moving in the opposite direction. Internal documents show Immigration and Customs Enforcement planning to arrest Haitian migrants as Temporary Protected Status was set to end, with arrests in Ohio and quick deportation flights to Haiti among the steps under discussion.

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Hundreds of thousands of Haitians live in the United States under TPS, making the plan one of the most consequential immigration moves in the current enforcement push. The Trump administration had already been pressing ICE to increase arrests and deportations more broadly, including targeting major U.S. cities and expanding recruitment, as it prepared to use broader deportation tools across its immigration agenda.