Trump’s Iran deal calms markets, leaves key terms unresolved

Markets rallied as Trump’s interim Iran pact promised a 60-day ceasefire, but the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and nuclear limits stayed unsettled.

Markets cheered President Donald Trump’s interim deal with Iran, with stocks rising and oil prices and bond yields falling after the announcement. But the immediate relief came with a warning label: the agreement was described as a memorandum of understanding, was not fully released at first, and left the hardest questions for later.

The deal was meant to extend a fragile ceasefire for 60 days while the sides negotiate a final settlement on Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions and regional security. Central to that bargaining is the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint that carries a major share of global oil shipments. Under the reported terms, the United States would end its naval blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran would restore passage for oil tankers and other maritime traffic through the strait. One draft version said the waterway could reopen within 30 days.

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The provisional language also pointed to a broad economic reprieve for Tehran before any final nuclear settlement. Analysts said the arrangement looked favorable to Iran because it gave the government breathing room after years of strain, including a collapsing currency and sky-high inflation, while leaving the contours of sanctions relief unresolved. One report said the memorandum included a $300 billion reconstruction plan for Iran, adding to the sense that the interim accord was designed to create momentum rather than settle the dispute.

European governments welcomed the opening but tied any wider sanctions relief to clear and verifiable Iranian steps on its nuclear program. The U.K., France, Germany and Italy called for rapid implementation and for unconditional freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. China’s foreign ministry also welcomed the preliminary peace deal and urged all parties to stay on the path of peace and dialogue. At the same time, the text was reported to say Iran would not acquire a nuclear weapon, underscoring how central that issue remains to the next round of talks.

Photo by Tom Fisk

The political risks remain high. Israel was not directly participating in the negotiations and has distanced itself from the agreement, leaving questions about whether the ceasefire will hold. The war has killed more than 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, a toll that explains why markets reacted so quickly and why leaders are treating the deal as a pause, not a settlement. The next 60 days will determine whether this becomes a breakthrough or just another temporary calm.