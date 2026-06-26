Trusty says Turkey loss will help USMNT move forward

Auston Trusty treated the 2-1 loss to Turkey as a lesson, not a crisis. The U.S. still won Group D on six points and heads to the round of 32 in Santa Clara.

Auston Trusty treated the United States’ 2-1 loss to Turkey as a setback to absorb, not a result to overstate, after the USMNT had already locked up first place in Group D. The defeat in Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, came after the U.S. had beaten Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles and Australia 2-0 in Seattle, runs that gave the squad six points and the highest World Cup total in program history at that stage.

That position changed the meaning of the Turkey match without softening the standard. The U.S. had already clinched a place in the next round and finished first in a World Cup group for only the third time, matching the program’s previous group wins in 1930 and 2010. Trusty’s point was plain: the loss should help the team move forward, but only if the details are corrected before knockout play begins.

Those details matter because the U.S.-Turkey matchup has rarely offered any margin. Before the June 25 meeting, the teams had played five times, with the series even at 2-2-1 and every one of those games decided by a single goal or less. Turkey arrived in Inglewood already eliminated from knockout contention after losses to Australia and Paraguay, which made the result harder to dismiss as a one-off and more useful as a test of how the U.S. handles a tight game when the stakes are lower on paper but still real on the field.

All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The last official meeting before the World Cup was another warning sign for how thin the line can be between progress and frustration. On June 7, 2025, the U.S. lost 2-1 to Turkey in East Hartford, Connecticut, a result Mauricio Pochettino said at the time did not reflect the balance of play. That game also introduced four senior men’s national team debuts, underlining how often this cycle has mixed evaluation with results.

Now the evaluation shifts again, this time toward elimination soccer. The U.S. is scheduled to open the round of 32 on July 1 in Santa Clara, California, with the Turkey result serving less as a crisis than as a reminder that the margin for error disappears quickly once the bracket starts.