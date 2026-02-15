TSA agents at U.S. airports are working without pay due to a government shutdown, raising concerns about travel delays and employee welfare.

TSA agents across the United States are reporting to their posts without pay as the latest federal government shutdown stretches into another week, impacting airport operations and everyday travelers alike. The shutdown, which affects the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has forced thousands of Transportation Security Administration employees to work as essential personnel, despite the halt in their paychecks.

Why TSA Agents Are Working Without Pay

With the federal government unable to pass a budget, funding for several agencies—including the Department of Homeland Security—has lapsed. As a result, the TSA, which is part of DHS, must continue critical security operations even during a shutdown. According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, many federal workers are either furloughed or required to work without pay, with paychecks delayed until after the shutdown concludes.

TSA employs over 50,000 agents at more than 400 airports nationwide.

at more than 400 airports nationwide. During the last major shutdown in 2018-2019, over 51,000 TSA employees worked without pay, according to a Government Accountability Office report.

TSA checkpoint data shows that millions of passengers are screened daily, making their work essential to national security and travel.

Impact on Travelers and Airport Operations

Travelers passing through U.S. airports have so far experienced minimal disruption, but concerns are mounting. Past shutdowns have shown that prolonged lack of pay can lead to increased absenteeism among TSA staff, resulting in slower security lines and longer wait times.

During the 2018-2019 shutdown, for example, TSA reported a notable uptick in unscheduled absences, which led to airport delays and, in some cases, the temporary closure of security checkpoints. The current shutdown has not yet reached those levels, but industry observers and union leaders warn that morale and financial stress could take a toll if the situation continues.

Wider Effects on Federal Workers and Services

The shutdown’s impact extends well beyond TSA agents. According to DHS publications, hundreds of thousands of essential federal employees—including Border Patrol agents, Customs officers, and Coast Guard members—must continue working without pay. Meanwhile, non-essential staff are furloughed, further straining agency operations.

The Congressional report on the 2018-2019 shutdown detailed how missed paychecks affected workers’ ability to cover basic expenses like rent, childcare, and transportation. Many turned to food banks and emergency assistance programs as the shutdown dragged on. Advocacy groups and unions are urging Congress to pass interim funding or back pay guarantees to reduce hardship.

What Comes Next?

As Congress and the administration continue negotiations, TSA agents remain on the front lines, ensuring the safety of air travel despite facing financial uncertainty. If the shutdown continues, experts warn that operational disruptions could become more severe, potentially affecting the travel plans of millions of Americans and the overall security posture of U.S. airports.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor TSA checkpoint updates and plan ahead, especially during busy periods. The situation underscores the essential role of TSA employees and other federal workers, whose dedication keeps vital services running even in difficult times.