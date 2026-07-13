TSMC posts record quarterly revenue as AI chip demand surges

TSMC’s quarterly revenue hit a record T$1.27 trillion, showing AI demand still runs through Taiwan’s chip giant. The result beat forecasts and lifted the stock 1%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. posted record second-quarter revenue of T$1.27 trillion, a 36% jump from a year earlier that showed how much the AI buildout still depends on one company in Taiwan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker sits at the center of the hardware supply chain for Nvidia, Apple and other tech companies racing to secure advanced semiconductors, which makes TSMC’s sales one of the clearest gauges of whether the AI boom is still accelerating.

The figure, equal to about $39.62 billion by Reuters calculations, edged above the T$1.264 trillion LSEG SmartEstimate drawn from 20 analysts. TSMC had guided in April for second-quarter revenue of $39 billion to $40.2 billion, so the result landed near the top of its range and slightly ahead of market expectations. For investors, that mattered because TSMC’s numbers are often read as a proxy for the broader semiconductor cycle, especially when concerns build that AI infrastructure spending could cool.

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The concentration of demand in a single overseas foundry also carries broader U.S. stakes. Wall Street’s enthusiasm for AI still depends on a company based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, whose output feeds the processors used in American data centers and consumer devices. That concentration has implications for supply-chain investment, capital spending and competition among chipmakers trying to keep pace with high-performance computing demand, while also underscoring how much of the AI economy remains exposed to Taiwan’s manufacturing capacity.

Photo by Jeremy Waterhouse

TSMC said June 2026 revenue reached NT$442.68 billion, up 67.9% from June 2025 and 6.2% from May 2026. First-half revenue totaled NT$2.40448 trillion, up 35.6% from the same period a year earlier. The June release was delayed after Typhoon Bavi shut financial markets in Taipei, adding another reminder that a company at the center of global technology can still be affected by local disruptions.

Peellden via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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TSMC shares rose 1% on the day of the revenue release and were up 57% for 2026, reinforcing its status as Asia’s most valuable listed company, with a market capitalization of about $1.955 trillion. Analysts are now looking to the company’s second-quarter earnings conference on Thursday, July 16, at 2:00 a.m. Eastern time, or 14:00 Taiwan time, for updated guidance on profit, margins and capital spending. The quiet period runs from July 6 to July 15. TSMC is expected to post a 58.8% year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit.