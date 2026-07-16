Tuchel backed to rebuild England after painful World Cup exit

England led Argentina in Atlanta before collapsing late, and Tuchel’s backing now hinges on fixing game management, midfield control and squad identity by Euro 2028.

England led Argentina 1-0 in Atlanta before Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute and Lautaro Martinez scored in the 92nd, leaving Thomas Tuchel with a defeat that turned a World Cup semi-final into the start of a rebuild. The loss denied England a first men’s World Cup final since 1966 and exposed three problems that must be solved before Euro 2028: how England manage a lead, how they control the middle of the pitch, and how clearly this squad knows what it is.

Tuchel’s own verdict was blunt. He said England had become “too passive” after scoring and “could not get momentum back” once Argentina surged. That points to a game-management problem that is tactical and psychological at the same time: England were in front against the world champions, but when the match tightened after 84 minutes, they stopped dictating where it was played. BBC analysis also put Tuchel’s defensive tactics and substitutions under heavy scrutiny, and Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Micah Richards were among those arguing the decisions cost England.

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The midfield question is the next one Tuchel has to answer. England do not just need cleaner late-game decisions; they need a structure that can keep control when opponents raise the tempo and push them deeper. Tuchel has won nine of his 10 matches in charge since taking over in January 2025, but Atlanta showed that a strong record in qualifying-style games does not automatically translate into control in knockout pressure. Whether the issue is personnel, shape or confidence, England cannot keep losing the centre of matches once they have the lead.

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The Football Association has decided not to start over. Tuchel has already extended his contract through Euro 2028, and FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the new deal carries a performance clause. Tuchel said he stayed because of the “amazing group of players” available to him, and the next Championship will matter more than the last World Cup. The 2028 final will be staged in England, which gives the cycle a built-in benchmark and a home backdrop.

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Harry Kane has already framed the timeline. The England captain said it was “too early” to know whether he would still be playing at the 2030 World Cup, a reminder that Euro 2028 is the decisive checkpoint for this group. Tuchel now has one cycle to turn a talented but fragile side into a team that can close out the biggest matches.