Tuchel criticizes mandatory World Cup hydration breaks before Ghana match

Thomas Tuchel said FIFA’s mandatory three-minute stoppages broke match momentum, even as England prepared to face Ghana in Boston.

Thomas Tuchel took aim at FIFA’s new hydration-break policy as England prepared for its second Group L match, saying the mandatory stoppages interrupted the rhythm of the game and altered how a World Cup match felt on the field. With rain and cooler temperatures forecast for Boston, the England coach argued that the breaks still imposed the same three-minute pause on every one of the tournament’s 104 matches.

FIFA introduced the rule for the 2026 World Cup, which is being staged across Canada, Mexico and the United States in an expanded 48-team format. Each half of every match is scheduled to stop once for three minutes, regardless of weather or whether the stadium is air-conditioned, part of a player-welfare push that FIFA said was shaped by high temperatures and lessons from recent tournaments.

Tuchel, speaking in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before England’s trip to face Ghana in Boston on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, said he was not a fan of the policy. He said the stoppages interrupted momentum and “change the identity” or “character” of a match, adding that the format made games feel closer to four quarters. He also acknowledged that coaches can use the pause to regroup, but said football should flow continuously whenever possible.

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The criticism has already surfaced in the stands. England fans jeered the hydration break during the first half of the opening match against Croatia in Dallas, even though that game was played in a roofed, air-conditioned stadium. That reaction underlined how visible the new rule has become in the tournament’s opening days, with the stoppage turning into an early talking point well beyond the technical details of player safety.

Supporters of the policy say the breaks are a fair trade-off in a tournament stretched across three countries and likely to be played in difficult summer conditions. Critics counter that mandatory pauses in every match are different from earlier drinks breaks, which were usually reserved for extreme heat or left to the referee’s discretion. Some broadcasters and fans have also complained that the regular interruptions create extra advertising windows, adding a commercial layer to a rule sold as a welfare measure.

The tension around Tuchel’s remarks points to a broader challenge for the 2026 World Cup: protecting players without draining the intensity that gives the tournament its shape. As heat, scheduling pressure and climate realities become harder to ignore, hydration breaks are emerging as a public sign that football’s biggest event is being forced to adapt.