Tuchel defends England full-back picks as James injury deepens crisis

Reece James will miss Panama with a hamstring injury, leaving Thomas Tuchel to defend a full-back plan built on patchwork cover.

Reece James will miss England’s final Group L match against Panama after Thomas Tuchel confirmed the Chelsea defender is dealing with a minor hamstring injury. The setback compounds England’s shortage of natural full-backs and sharpens scrutiny on a squad construction gamble that now has to hold under tournament pressure.

James was assessed by England medics after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Ghana, did not travel with the squad from Kansas City to New Jersey, and has been placed on an accelerated rehabilitation programme. Tuchel said James is a “key player” and that England “will find solutions,” but he also conceded the timing is tight and that the 25-year-old could still be a doubt for the start of the knockout rounds if England advance.

AI-generated illustration

The wider problem is structural. Tino Livramento had already withdrawn before the Croatia match with a calf injury, leaving England with only Djed Spence, James and Livramento as recognised full-backs in the squad. Nico O’Reilly has filled in at left-back for Manchester City but is primarily a midfielder, while Dan Burn is a centre-back who can also cover on the left side of defence. That has forced Tuchel to lean on emergency solutions rather than specialists at a stage of the tournament where margins matter.

Tuchel defended the selection choices by pointing to alternative right-back options in Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah and Spence, and said he was satisfied with the balance and characteristics of the players he brought. Trevoh Chalobah was also called up to free Quansah to operate at right-back, underlining how thin the cover has become. The problem is not just James’s absence for one match, but how quickly a squad designed with flexibility in mind can be pushed into improvisation when two natural full-backs are unavailable.

England still top Group L on four points, level with Ghana, with Croatia on three and Panama already eliminated after two defeats. Tuchel called Panama a “well-coached, well-drilled” side that can play without pressure, but England are expected to carry far greater tension into the match as they look to secure first place and a round-of-32 trip to Atlanta on July 1. Bukayo Saka is fit again and pushing for a first start after Achilles discomfort, while Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson have returned to training and are available. James may yet play again later in the tournament, but England’s route now depends on a defence that has already lost its specialist edge.