Tuchel defends tactics after England's World Cup semifinal loss to Argentina

Tuchel said England became “too passive” after going ahead in Atlanta, then backed his tactics and promised to stay on after the 2-1 semifinal loss to Argentina.

Thomas Tuchel stood by his decisions after England’s 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup 2026 semifinal at Atlanta Stadium, even as the loss ended England’s push for its first men’s World Cup final since 1966. The England manager said the side had become “too passive” after scoring first and described the elimination as “a scar that we carry now”.

Tuchel, appointed England manager in January 2025 on a contract running through Euro 2028, rejected the suggestion that his tactical choices had cost the game. He defended his substitutions, said he had no regrets about the approach, and made clear he would remain in charge despite the setback. The defeat also denied England what would have been its first World Cup medal in 60 years, a milestone that had sharpened the stakes around the semifinal in Atlanta.

AI-generated illustration

Bukayo Saka was one of the few England players Tuchel highlighted positively after the match. The manager praised Saka’s performance, even as the winger’s limited role fed debate over whether Tuchel had used him too sparingly once England lost momentum. Wayne Rooney said the changes may have made England lose belief, and several players were left unsettled by the substitutions, adding to the scrutiny on Tuchel’s in-game management.

Photo by Gera Cejas

The result left England facing a harsh end after getting within reach of the final. Argentina delivered the decisive blow late in the match, turning a contest that England had briefly led into another painful near miss on the sport’s biggest stage. For Tuchel, the night brought not only a quarter-final or semifinal exit, but the collapse of a run that had put England one win from the country’s first men’s World Cup final in 60 years.

Schnederpelz via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Tuchel also made a point of acknowledging Didier Deschamps, a recognition that fit a tournament moment in which France’s long-serving coach was already being assessed against the end of a lengthy era. For England, though, the immediate focus remained on the missed chance in Atlanta, the tactical debate that followed, and Tuchel’s insistence that he would carry on.