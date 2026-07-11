Tuchel hails Kane as England eyes World Cup glory against Norway

Harry Kane’s penalty helped England beat Mexico 3-2, setting up a Norway quarter-final where his five-goal World Cup run faces Erling Haaland’s seven.

England survived a 3-2 thriller against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice and Harry Kane converting a penalty. The reward is a meeting with Norway on Saturday, July 11, 2026, a match that adds a direct Kane-versus-Erling Haaland subplot to England’s bid for a first world title since 1966.

Thomas Tuchel said the Mexico tie was a very difficult and historic night for England, and his praise for Kane went beyond the scoresheet. Tuchel has long described the captain as an elite striker, and the latest win underlined why England still leans so heavily on him when the margins narrow. With almost the full 26-man squad available, including Jordan Pickford, Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney, England have the depth to stay in the tournament, but Kane remains the player around whom the attack is organized.

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The numbers sharpen the pressure. Kane has five goals at the 2026 World Cup, while Haaland has seven, leaving the Norway forward in front in the Golden Boot race. Kane said before the quarter-final that he did not want to get drawn into comparisons with Haaland, even if the duel could affect the race for the tournament’s top scorer. For England, the larger question is less individual than historical: can its captain turn club-level consistency into the sort of knockout-stage run that has repeatedly slipped away from previous English sides?

FIFA has already marked Kane’s place in the national record book. He had tied Gary Lineker as England’s leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals, then added to that total in 2026, pushing himself clear at the top of the list. That haul matters because England’s World Cup story since 1966 has been defined less by steady progress than by exits before the finish line, and this squad now enters the Norway match with the same burden on its shoulders.

Ben Sutherland from Crystal Palace, London, UK via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Bellingham’s brace against Mexico showed England can win in more than one way, but Tuchel’s selection still points back to Kane as the central reference point. If England are to turn a hard-fought last-16 escape into something bigger, the quarter-final in Oslo will ask whether Kane’s form, fitness and leadership can carry the team beyond another familiar knockout test.