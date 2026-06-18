Tuchel halftime rant sparks England comeback over Croatia in World Cup opener

Tuchel told England to stop fearing the scoreline, and the response was a 4-2 win over Croatia after a 2-2 first half in Dallas.

Thomas Tuchel used halftime in Dallas to make a statement about how England should play, not just about surviving the moment. With Croatia level at 2-2 and England having twice let a lead slip in their opening Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the manager pushed his players to be braver, to trust their style and to stop measuring every decision against the scoreline. Harry Kane later said the message was to keep attacking and, in essence, that “if we lose, we lose in our way.”

England answered with a 4-2 victory over Croatia at Dallas Stadium, but the first half exposed exactly why Tuchel felt the need to intervene. Kane scored twice before the break, yet Croatia replied through Martin Baturina and Petar Musa to leave England level at halftime. Anthony Barry did not soften the assessment, describing the opening period as “complicated and confusing,” a sharp summary of a team that looked uncertain about when to press, when to hold and how much risk to take.

AI-generated illustration

The second half told a different story. Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford added the goals that turned the contest into a winning start for England in Group L, which also includes Ghana and Panama. The result carried extra weight because Croatia had knocked England out in the 2018 World Cup semi-final in Moscow after extra time, a memory that still gives this fixture more edge than a routine opener.

Kane’s double moved him to 80 and 81 international goals for England in the same match, and one account said he also moved level with Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer on 10 goals. The numbers mattered, but so did the method: Tuchel did not appear interested in a timid retreat after Croatia fought back. He wanted England to define the game by their own terms, even at the risk of failure.

Schnederpelz via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That is the clearest signal yet of the campaign Tuchel wants to build. England’s comeback suggested a side being asked to accept more personality and more aggression, with fewer calculations about damage limitation. Whether this World Cup becomes a story of control or a more forceful philosophical shift may depend on how often Tuchel is willing to ask his players to trust the idea, not the scoreboard.