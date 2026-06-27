Tuchel makes five changes as England chase top spot against Panama

Tuchel turned to five changes, including Jarell Quansah at right back, as England chased Group L top spot with Reece James out and Panama already eliminated.

Thomas Tuchel made five changes to England’s starting line-up for the meeting with Panama at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, balancing caution, rotation and the need to secure first place in Group L. England came in level with Ghana on four points after a 0-0 draw, with goal difference set to decide the group winner, while Panama had already been eliminated.

The most significant adjustment came on the right side of defence, where Jarell Quansah was handed his first World Cup start. He replaced Reece James, who suffered a hamstring injury against Ghana and was ruled out of the Panama match. Tuchel said he expected James to return for the round of 32, making the absence look more like short-term protection than a tournament-ending setback.

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That distinction mattered because Tuchel had already signalled that he was comfortable rotating his squad. The dropped points against Ghana, however, reduced the scope for wholesale changes. Against a side already out of the competition, England still needed enough control to chase the group lead, but Tuchel also had to avoid overloading players carrying knocks or risk exposing key men to unnecessary bookings before the knockout stage.

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford were both set to start in a line-up reshaped to preserve freshness without losing attacking threat. The changes suggested Tuchel was not simply experimenting; he was trying to keep England balanced between the demands of the group table and the physical realities of a tournament schedule. With James missing, the right flank also had to be rebuilt, altering both the defensive structure and the supply of width from deep.

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The broader picture pointed to a manager managing risk rather than hiding uncertainty. Tuchel’s willingness to rotate, combined with the need to replace James and protect players under load, showed confidence in England’s depth, but the draw with Ghana had narrowed his margin for manoeuvre. Five changes against Panama made England fresher, but they also revealed a side still solving its best shape as the knockout rounds approached.