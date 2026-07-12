Tuchel questions England’s level after Bellingham leads Norway comeback

Bellingham scored twice as England survived Norway in extra time, then hit back at Thomas Tuchel’s criticism. The win sent England to Atlanta for a semifinal on July 15.

Jude Bellingham scored twice and England beat Norway 2-1 after extra time at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 11, but Thomas Tuchel questioned the team’s level. Andreas Schjelderup had put Norway ahead in the 36th minute before Bellingham struck in first-half stoppage time and again in the 93rd, sending England into the World Cup semifinals against Argentina or Switzerland on July 15 in Atlanta.

Bellingham answered Tuchel’s criticism with visible surprise and a blunt dismissal, then defended the way England had to manage the match. He called it a “tough shift” and said games at this level are not always won by “popping the ball and making a thousand passes,” adding that sometimes teams have to “win dirty” against opponents such as Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard, Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sørloth.

Tuchel later said he felt “lucky” and “sloppy” as England escaped a Norwegian side making its first World Cup quarter-final appearance, and he called for more speed, more control and fewer technical errors. Before the tournament, Tuchel said Bellingham was not guaranteed a starting place and that England had “14 or 15” potential starters.

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The side won Group L, then beat Congo DR 2-1 in the round of 16 with two late Harry Kane goals, and edged Mexico 3-2 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men. Bellingham’s brace took him to six goals at the 2026 World Cup, level with Kane. FIFA records show it was the first time two England players had reached at least five goals in the same edition of the tournament.

Jordan Pickford also set a national mark, becoming the England goalkeeper with the most World Cup matches, on 18. England are now into the semifinals for the fourth time in their history and for the first time since 2018.