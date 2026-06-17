Tuchel refuses to change England style for World Cup heat

Tuchel has refused to dilute England’s game for World Cup heat, even after Florida drills, lightning delays and £349 trackers mapped the squad’s strain.

Thomas Tuchel has staked England’s World Cup plan on identity, not caution, refusing to remake his side for the heat expected across the United States, Mexico and Canada. He said he was “not ready to adapt” England’s style because doing so would “give up” the strengths he believes can carry the squad deep into the tournament.

England opened their campaign against Croatia on Wednesday in Dallas, and Tuchel said the challenge stretched far beyond temperature alone. Heat, humidity, altitude in Mexico and long travel distances all shaped the build-up, even though he said the first match was set to be indoors with air conditioning. His message remained consistent: the weather would matter, but it would not become an excuse.

AI-generated illustration

The Football Association began preparing for those conditions at least a year ago, working with Team GB and other specialists. England players were tested with digital capsules that measured internal body temperature and cooling rates, trained in heated tents to mimic tournament conditions and, in some cases, wore £349 Whoop wristband health trackers to monitor strain, recovery, stress, heart rate and sleep.

England’s pre-tournament camp in Florida showed how quickly the environment could intrude. Tuchel said the squad had already dealt with rain, thunderstorms and a training delay of almost an hour because of lightning, all while adjusting to the rhythm of a tournament spread across three countries. He said the players were “not used” to such temperatures after a long club season, but insisted they were already prepared for what came next.

The camp was based in Miami before the squad moved on to their World Cup base in Kansas City, part of a wider acclimatisation plan built around the realities of the tournament. England said they wanted to go a long way in the competition while coping with the weather and travel demands, and Tuchel framed that as a problem of execution rather than philosophy.

Schnederpelz via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

England’s final warm-up in Tampa underlined that balancing act. Harry Kane scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over New Zealand, and Tuchel gave 45 minutes each to 22 players as he continued to build towards the tournament. He later said he was not fully satisfied with England’s first-half “freestyle” football, a reminder that even while he pushed for adaptation to the climate, he was still betting that England’s tactical identity could survive the heat.