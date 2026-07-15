Tuchel says England got too passive in Argentina semi-final defeat

England led through Anthony Gordon but faded badly, and Argentina punished the passivity with two late goals to reach Sunday’s final.

Thomas Tuchel watched England move within minutes of a first World Cup final since 1966, only for a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina at Atlanta Stadium to expose a familiar problem: protecting a lead on the biggest stage. Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, but Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute and Lautaro Martinez completed Argentina’s comeback in stoppage time, 90+2.

Tuchel said England "got too passive" after scoring first, and the sequence backed up that assessment. Once Gordon broke through, England dropped deeper, gave Argentina more of the ball and allowed the holders to build pressure rather than forcing the game into a second phase. Tuchel said he had "no regrets" over his tactical decisions and defended the late defensive substitutions, but the collapse will sharpen scrutiny of whether England’s issue is psychology, in-game management or the system itself.

The defeat leaves England heading to Saturday’s third-place play-off against France instead of a final. Argentina will meet Spain in New Jersey on Sunday, preserving their title defence after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. For Argentina, the result was another example of late control and late conviction; for England, it was another night when a narrow lead turned fragile as the clock ran down.

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The match carried heavy historical weight as well. England and Argentina have now met six times at a World Cup, including this semi-final, with previous encounters in 1962, 1966, 1986, 1998 and 2002. England’s last World Cup win over Argentina came in Japan in 2002, when David Beckham converted a penalty. Two decades later, England again had Argentina in reach and again failed to close it out.

Argentina’s post-match banner added a political edge to the final whistle, with players holding up a sign reading "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas." But the sharper footballing story was England’s inability to turn a first-half of sorts into a finish. Gordon’s goal had given Tuchel’s side the opening they needed; instead, the late pressure shifted back onto England, and Argentina made the decisive moments count.