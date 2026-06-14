Tuchel to pick first England World Cup team as BBC pundits debate XI

Tuchel’s first World Cup XI points to a back four, Bellingham or Rogers at No 10, and a team built to control Croatia in Dallas.

Thomas Tuchel is about to make the first England World Cup selection of his tenure, and the choices in Dallas will say as much about England’s footballing identity as about one opening-night lineup. The split among BBC Sport pundits centres on two questions with very different consequences: who partners in central defence, and whether Jude Bellingham starts ahead of Morgan Rogers in the No 10 role.

Tuchel arrived with a long runway to shape those calls. The Football Association appointed him on 16 October 2024, he began work on 1 January 2025, and his contract runs through the end of the 2026 World Cup. England have reached the tournament with momentum, finishing qualifying with eight wins from eight and, in reports, no goals conceded. That record gives Tuchel room to think boldly, but it also raises the stakes for any move that risks unsettling the defensive structure.

AI-generated illustration

The strongest reading of the team he is likely to pick is a side built around control. BBC reporting suggested Tuchel may lean toward Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly in a back four, with Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice in midfield, and a choice between Bellingham and Rogers further forward. That shape points to England trying to manage the game from the middle rather than simply race through it, with Rice anchoring, Anderson supplying energy, and the attacking midfielder expected to connect the front line rather than merely free it.

Source: ichef.bbci.co.uk

Micah Richards, however, went for a more established spine. His XI included Jordan Pickford, Reece James if fit, Stones over Ezri Konsa, Guehi, Nico O'Reilly, Anderson, Rice, Bellingham over Rogers, Marcus Rashford over Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane. That side gives Tuchel more pedigree in key positions, more threat in wide areas and one obvious statement of trust: Bellingham as the central attacking presence. It also shows the attraction of pace, with Rashford and Saka stretching Croatia and Kane finishing the moves.

Photo by Quyn Phạm

Joe Hart took a different view, saying he had picked a balanced side and that the squad was strong enough that "you could change seven" of the players. That depth is one of England’s real advantages, but it also forces Tuchel to decide how much form he wants to reward over reputation, and how much attacking talent he is willing to keep in reserve. Steph Houghton, Alan Shearer and Paul Robinson also weighed in on the same selection battle, underlining how open the choice remains.

England open against Croatia on 17 June 2026 at Dallas Stadium, with FIFA listing kick-off at 20:00 local time. The fixture carries extra weight because Croatia eliminated England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, and Tuchel’s first XI will reveal whether England intend to answer that history with patience, steel and control, or with a faster, more aggressive bet on their best attackers.