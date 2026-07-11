Tuchel urges England to be brave before World Cup quarterfinal with Norway

Tuchel told England to attack with bravery and spend more time in Norway’s box before the Miami quarterfinal. Noni Madueke returned, and Jarell Quansah was suspended.

Thomas Tuchel urged England to be brave, take the initiative and spend more time in Norway’s area before the World Cup quarterfinal at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 11, 2026, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. local time in Miami, 11 p.m. in Oslo and 10 p.m. in London. The message came with England under pressure to break another knockout barrier, while Norway arrived chasing the biggest result in its World Cup history.

Norway reached the quarterfinals for the first time, finishing second in Group I behind France before winning its first two knockout matches in the tournament.

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Tuchel wanted a more aggressive England shape in possession. Spending longer in Norway’s penalty area meant wider and earlier attacking support, more runners beyond Harry Kane, and a higher volume of entries through the channels rather than slow circulation outside the box. Against a Norway side built around Erling Haaland’s threat, that shift gave England more shots, more second-ball pressure and less time spent defending transitions.

England’s lineup reflected that approach. Noni Madueke came back into the starting XI in place of Bukayo Saka, while Ezri Konsa was deployed at right back. Tuchel confirmed on the eve of the match that almost the entire squad was available, with Jarell Quansah the only absentee after suspension.

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The buildup also carried a verbal edge. Haaland tried to shift the pressure onto England before kickoff, and Tuchel said the comments surprised him.