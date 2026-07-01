Tuchel urges England to unleash strongest team in World Cup knockout stage

England topped Group L with a 2-0 win over Panama, but Tuchel now faces his hardest call: trust his bold selections or bend to tournament pressure.

England reached the World Cup knockout stage as Group L winners after beating Panama 2-0 on 27 June, with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on the scoresheet, but Thomas Tuchel now enters the sharpest part of the tournament with several of his biggest calls still under scrutiny.

England had already secured a place in the Round of 32 before kick-off, thanks to results elsewhere, and the Panama victory lifted them to seven points and first place. That matters because the 2026 World Cup has widened the path to the title: 48 teams, a new Round of 32, and a bracket that sends through the top two in each group plus the eight best third-placed sides. Tuchel has framed the next phase as the tournament’s “third chapter”, and England will need it to look like a new version of the same team if they are to keep moving.

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The pressure on the coach is not only about the bracket. When Tuchel named his 26-man squad on 22 May, he made a series of decisive omissions, leaving out Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while bringing back Ivan Toney and backing players such as Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze. Tuchel defended those “specialist” choices at the time, saying he wanted balance, discipline and a stronger team identity. England’s route now forces him to prove that those ideas can survive the knockout stage, where one poor selection or one delayed compromise can end a campaign.

The next test comes against DR Congo on Wednesday 1 July at Atlanta Stadium, kick-off 5pm BST. England’s history against African opposition in World Cup knockout football is short, and positive: wins over Cameroon in the 1990 quarter-final and Senegal in the 2022 round of 16 are the only previous examples. DR Congo, by contrast, are preparing for their first World Cup knockout match, which adds another layer of unpredictability to a tournament already full of shocks.

Bryan Berlin via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Tuchel has also been drawn into smaller but revealing disputes, including asking FIFA to move photographers after saying England could not properly hear the anthem before the 4-2 win over Croatia in the opener. Combined with his insistence that England will improve as the tournament goes on, the message is clear: the coach is still shaping his team under pressure, but the knockout stage will demand clarity faster than the group stage ever did.