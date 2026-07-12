Tuchel’s luck claim sparks Bellingham backlash after England advance

Bellingham’s extra-time brace sent England past Norway, but Tuchel called the win sloppy and lucky, triggering a sharp public split over how title teams survive.

Jude Bellingham pushed England into the World Cup semi-finals with both goals in a 2-1 extra-time win over Norway in Miami, but Thomas Tuchel immediately undercut the celebration by calling the display “sloppy” and “lucky.” Norway had led through Andreas Schjelderup’s first-half goal before Bellingham equalised in stoppage time and then scored the winner in extra time, keeping England alive after a turbulent night in Florida.

Tuchel said he was “not happy” with the performance and insisted England were not good enough “in every sense,” a blunt verdict that sharpened the contrast between the manager’s standards and the forward’s confidence. When asked about mentality in his post-match ITV interview with Gabriel Clarke, Tuchel bristled and answered: “Mentality? How can you ask about mentality now? You can bottle it and sell it. This is pure mentality!” The outburst captured a familiar tournament tension, with England advancing again on late moments rather than a clean 90-minute command of the game.

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Bellingham’s reaction was just as pointed. He dismissed the criticism with a terse “Whatever,” appearing irritated by the suggestion that England had merely survived by luck. The exchange has turned a single quarter-final into a larger test of England’s title credentials: whether a team can keep relying on resilience, stoppage-time swings and extra-time edge, or whether a more controlled performance is the surer marker of a side capable of going all the way.

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The argument is not happening in isolation. England had already needed extra time to beat Mexico 3-2 in the last 16 on July 6, and Tuchel was outspoken there too, criticising the officiating and praising what he called a “heroic” performance. He has also singled out Bellingham’s buy-in to the team ethic during the tournament, making Saturday’s public split more striking because it came after one of the midfielder’s most decisive nights in an England shirt. England will face Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-finals, and the next step will test whether Tuchel’s hard line drives standards higher or risks fraying the confidence that has carried England through two knockout escapes.