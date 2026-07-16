Tuchel's tactics spark England debate after World Cup semi-final defeat

England led until the 84th minute before Argentina struck twice, and Tuchel's caution became the argument inside the dressing room.

Thomas Tuchel’s defensive approach after England took the lead against Argentina has triggered a sharp debate inside the squad after the 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat at Atlanta Stadium. England were on the brink of their first men’s World Cup final since 1966 when Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute and Lautaro Martinez headed the winner in the 92nd.

England had led 1-0 until the 84th minute, but the collapse after Tuchel’s second-half changes turned a controlled run into a painful exit. BBC Sport understood that the manager’s tactics were being debated by the England squad, with Tuchel later admitting England became “too passive” after scoring first. He also said he had “no regrets” about the defeat, while England Football published his post-match reaction under the line “The team gave everything” on 15 July 2026.

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The result ended England’s latest push to reach a men’s World Cup final and sent Argentina into the final against Spain. England will now play France in the third-place match, with the bigger question focused less on one result than on the style of football Tuchel asked his side to play when the stakes were highest.

Tuchel’s substitutions drew criticism across the game. Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer all questioned or criticised his in-game decisions, and Rooney said England players may have lost belief after the second-half changes. Gary Neville felt Tuchel should have taken Harry Kane off, according to ESPN. Tuchel still retained the backing of the Football Association despite the defeat, underlining that the argument around his approach is not about his position, but about how England should be managed in the biggest moments.

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The public reaction matched the dressing-room tension. A peak audience of 24 million tuned in to watch the defeat, making it the most watched live television event in the past five years, while the BBC One and iPlayer audience was the broadcaster’s biggest since the Euro 2020 final in 2021. The scale of that audience reflected the same old burden: England’s men have now gone 60 years without winning the World Cup, since Bobby Moore lifted the Jules Rimet trophy on 30 July 1966.