Turkey detains 209 in Ankara anti-terror raids ahead of NATO summit

Turkey detained 209 people in Ankara as a 13-day protest ban took effect ahead of the July NATO summit, fueling claims of a wider crackdown.

Turkish authorities detained 209 people in Ankara on Tuesday in anti-terror raids that came as the capital tightened public order rules ahead of next month’s NATO summit. Prosecutors said warrants had been issued for 241 suspects in probes involving Islamic State and far-left groups including DHKP-C, MLKP and TKP/ML, while efforts continued to locate the others.

The timing sharpened the political stakes. The Ankara Governor’s Office had already announced a 13-day ban on demonstrations, press conferences and other public gatherings from June 28 to July 10, citing security concerns tied to the July 7-8 summit. The meeting is set to bring leaders from NATO’s 32-member alliance to Ankara, including U.S. President Donald Trump, turning the city’s policing posture into a diplomatic signal as well as a security measure.

Opposition figures said the raids went far beyond counterterrorism. The pro-Kurdish DEM Party said more than 200 politicians, activists and representatives of democratic organizations had been detained in early-morning house raids, calling the operation a pretext to restrict democratic politics and fundamental freedoms. The LGBTQ+ rights group Kaos GL also linked the detentions to the summit restrictions. Some local reports said detainees included a journalist, three lawyers, an academic and a union official.

The scale of the operation fits a familiar pattern in Turkey, where large counterterror sweeps are common and frequently overlap with broader controls on public life. Last month, Turkish authorities detained 324 people suspected of Islamic State links in a nationwide operation. For the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the summit offers a chance to project control in front of allied governments and international media.

NATO via Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Security preparations around the summit appear to extend well beyond the protest ban. Reports said Ankara planned red zones around airports, the presidential compound, motorcade routes and delegation hotels, along with restrictions on some international flights, tighter entry checks and a deployment of 40,000 police and gendarmerie personnel. Authorities also moved to ban drone flights across Ankara Province from June 28 to July 10, with exceptions only by special authorization.

Taken together, the raids and restrictions show how quickly a counterterrorism operation can merge with a broader effort to manage dissent. As leaders arrive in Ankara, the government is signaling that the city will be sealed, screened and closely controlled, with little room for surprises.