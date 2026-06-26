Turkey stuns U.S. 3-2 with stoppage-time winner at World Cup

Türkiye’s stoppage-time winner exposed U.S. fragility at SoFi Stadium, turning a 3-2 loss into an urgent test before the Round of 32.

Türkiye’s last touch of the match beat the U.S. 3-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, turning a group-stage finale into a sharp pressure test for a team that had already booked first place in Group D. The U.S. Men’s National Team still moved on to the Round of 32 after winning its first two matches and finishing with six points, a World Cup group-stage total US Soccer called a team record.

The loss showed how much still needs tightening before knockout play begins. Auston Trusty scored the U.S. opener, and US Soccer described it as his first USMNT goal. Sebastian Berhalter added both a goal and an assist, giving the Americans enough attacking production to control stretches of the match. But the late collapse and the stoppage-time winner left the more troubling story in the spaces between those goals: game management, defensive organization and the ability to close out a match on home soil.

That mattered because the U.S. had already secured first place in Group D with wins over Paraguay and Australia before facing Türkiye. Instead of carrying that momentum into the knockout bracket, the team absorbed its first defeat of the 2026 tournament and lost its unbeaten run. The final scoreline made clear that six points and a strong group-stage position do not erase the need for sharper decisions in the final minutes, especially when a one-goal lead or a level match can disappear on the last touch.

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US Soccer said the match kicked off at 7 p.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET and was broadcast on FOX and Telemundo. The next assignment comes quickly: the U.S. will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara, California, with no margin for another lapse like the one that decided this match in Inglewood. CBS Morning News said former USMNT player Marcelo Balboa will discuss the result and what comes next as the team resets for the knockout round.