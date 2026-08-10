Turki Alalshikh abandons proposed takeover of Derby County

Turki Alalshikh pulled out after Derby County’s takeover had already cleared the EFL and IFR, leaving the club off the market again.

Turki Alalshikh abandoned his proposed investment into Derby County after the deal had already been sanctioned by the English Football League and the Independent Football Regulator. Derby were told on Monday that Alalshikh no longer wanted to continue, ending a takeover process that had been expected to deliver major new backing at Pride Park.

The collapse came just as the new season was getting under way, deepening the uncertainty around a club that had been widely viewed as heading toward a change of control. Derby and Alalshikh confirmed that negotiations over a takeover had ended, and Derby County then made clear that the club were no longer on the market.

Fans had been expecting Alalshikh to buy a controlling stake, with the Saudi Arabia government official and Zuffa boxing founder set to provide significant investment. That expectation made the reversal a sharp turn for supporters who had been preparing for a new ownership era at Pride Park.

Alalshikh’s exit also leaves Derby back in the same holding pattern that has become familiar across English football when ownership talks drag on without a signed deal. The club had already gone through the formal approval process, which made the abrupt collapse more jarring for supporters and observers alike. No reason was given for the decision to walk away.

BBC described Alalshikh as one of the world’s most powerful boxing promoters, while Derbyshire Live identified him as a Saudi Arabian government official and Zuffa boxing founder. The same coverage said Derby County had been set to receive significant investment from him, and that he had previously been linked with Bristol City.

For Derby, the immediate consequence is simple: the club stays under its current ownership rather than moving into a new one. For a fan base that had been expecting a takeover, the drawn-out process ended not with a handover at Pride Park, but with another abrupt reset.