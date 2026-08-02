Turner urges stronger water system defenses amid Iran cyber probe

Turner said water systems need to be hardened as investigators examined whether Iranian hackers hit more than 30 Minnesota utilities.

Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said critical infrastructure assets “need to be hardened” as federal investigators examined whether Iranian hackers were behind cyber activity that disrupted technology at water systems in Minnesota and several other U.S. states.

The Minnesota incident touched more than 30 community water systems, the FBI said last week, and some utilities switched to manual operations after the attack. Minnesota IT officials had already disclosed a coordinated cyberattack on more than 30 local water facilities, signaling a wider effort aimed at a basic public service that many communities still run on aging control systems and thin cybersecurity budgets.

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The disruption spread beyond one state. CNN said the attack affected water systems in several U.S. states, with some utilities issuing boil-water notices and taking systems offline or moving them to manual mode. Even as investigators worked to understand the scope, the New York Times reported that there were no indications any water supply had been rendered unsafe to drink, a sign that the damage so far was aimed at operations rather than the water itself.

Federal cyber officials have been warning for months that water and wastewater systems are high-value targets because they are lifeline infrastructure. Reuters reported on July 30 that the U.S. cyber defense agency said hackers are increasingly targeting water utilities, a warning that now lands against the backdrop of a multi-state incident that forced some operators to fall back on manual procedures.

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Attribution remains unsettled. Reuters reported on July 31 that U.S. officials were probing whether Iran was behind the Minnesota cyberattack but had not reached a final determination. President Donald Trump also said on July 31 that he did not believe Iran was behind it, underscoring that public confirmation has not followed the investigation. Turner’s call to harden infrastructure now sits squarely in the gap between recurring federal warnings and the uneven defenses of local utilities that keep drinking water flowing.