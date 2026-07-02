TV Time to shut down as Whip Media shifts to AI products

TV Time will shut down July 15, deleting user data as Whip Media shifts to AI products for media clients.

TV Time will stop operating after July 15, 2026, ending one of the larger TV fan communities online and wiping personal user data from the service. In an in-app message and support-page update, the company said it was "no longer sustainable" to run the app as a free product and said there was "not enough demand" for a paid version.

After the shutdown date, TV Time will be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play, its website will go offline, and user records will be deleted. That puts years of viewing history, ratings, and community activity on a fixed expiration date unless users export their data before the service disappears.

The app had more than 26 million lifetime installs, according to Appfigures, and Whip Media has also marketed TV Time as having more than 25 million users. The service, originally launched as TVShow Time, has been owned by Whip Media since 2016, making the closure a notable end to a long-running consumer product that built its audience around tracking and discussion rather than licensing or enterprise software.

AI-generated illustration

Whip Media has spent the past two years moving toward artificial intelligence across its business. On January 11, 2024, the company said it was deploying AI-powered tools across its SaaS offerings to improve reporting and predict content and consumer trends. On April 3, 2025, it unveiled Helix, an AI-native platform built around content operations, analytics, and revenue workflows for studios, distributors, and streamers.

The company’s broader strategy appears to have accelerated after Blue Torch Capital acquired Whip Media in early 2025. Whip Media now describes Helix as built for media and entertainment operations, licensing, distribution, finance, and data insights, a sharper enterprise focus than the consumer app that helped define the brand for nearly a decade.

Other TV tracking services are already preparing for the migration. TVmaze said it is working on an importer for former TV Time users and noted that both the TV Time app and website will be gone after July 15. For users who treated TV Time as a digital archive of what they watched and when, the shutdown is not just a product change but a forced loss of records, along with the community built around them.