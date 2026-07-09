Twiggs says Robinson regretted killing Charlie Kirk, court hearing hears

A recorded interview played in Provo captured Lance Twiggs saying Tyler Robinson was crying and wished he hadn’t done it after Charlie Kirk’s killing.

A recorded interview with Lance Twiggs, Tyler Robinson’s former roommate and romantic partner, was played in a Provo court hearing on Wednesday as prosecutors laid out evidence in the killing of Charlie Kirk. Twiggs said he saw Robinson the day after Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, and described him as crying after the attack.

Twiggs said Robinson told him he “wishes he hadn’t done it.” Kirk, 31, died after being shot in the neck at a Turning Point USA event on campus. Robinson, now 23, faces 10 charges in Utah’s 4th District Court, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, and the aggravated-murder count carries a victim-targeting enhancement.

The preliminary hearing in Provo is designed to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to send the case to trial. A judge had already ruled that the recorded interview could be used in the hearing, putting Twiggs’s account before the court as part of the probable-cause inquiry.

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Defense attorneys fought the broad public release of Twiggs’s statements, arguing that prosecutors would treat them as a confession and that airing them could damage Robinson’s right to a fair trial. They also raised hearsay and privacy concerns over the material. The Kirk family has pressed for transparency in the proceedings.