Twins scratch Isaac Paredes before game with oblique strain
Isaac Paredes was scratched minutes before first pitch with an oblique strain, forcing Minnesota to reshuffle the lineup and worry about a longer absence.
Isaac Paredes was scratched minutes before first pitch because of an oblique strain, a late change that forced the Twins to scramble their lineup and defensive plan at the last possible moment. For a player valued for run production and infield versatility, the timing turned a routine pregame adjustment into a roster problem with immediate pennant-race consequences.
Oblique injuries are especially difficult for hitters because the muscles drive batting, throwing and rotation. Even a mild strain can knock back swing speed and power for days or weeks, and clubs usually treat core injuries carefully because pushing a player back too soon can make the problem linger longer. The fact that Minnesota pulled Paredes so late suggests caution, not a catastrophic diagnosis, but it still leaves the Twins without one of their regular bats on short notice.
That matters because late scratches ripple through the entire card. A manager has to rewrite the batting order, move defenders around and rework matchup plans without much time to do it. Minnesota has already shown a willingness to improvise, using 34 different batting orders in its first 35 games, a sign that Rocco Baldelli has not been able to settle on one fixed alignment when injuries and matchups force constant changes.
Paredes also arrives at this setback with a recent injury history. In July 2025, MLB.com reported that he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring injury, and The Athletic identified the official diagnosis as a right hamstring strain. That earlier absence made his return especially valuable to the Twins, who need him for everyday production rather than another stop-and-start stretch.
The immediate question now is how long Minnesota can expect to be without him. Oblique strains are notoriously tricky for everyday hitters, and even a short absence can expose the edge of a lineup that has already been forced to mix and match. If the strain settles quickly, the Twins can patch the gap with another roster move or a temporary batting-order shuffle; if it does not, the club could be looking at another stretch without one of its most useful bats at a point in the season when every game carries extra weight.
Sources
- [1]apnews.com
- [2]lasvegassun.com
- [3]sportsnet.ca
- [4]mlb.com
- [5]nytimes.com
- [6]lindyssports.com
- [7]startribune.com
Pamella Goncalves
Arts and culture journalist with an ear for emerging talent and an eye for the stories behind the stage. Covers music, theatre, film, and the creative forces shaping modern entertainment.