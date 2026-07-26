Twins scratch Isaac Paredes before game with oblique strain

Isaac Paredes was scratched minutes before first pitch with an oblique strain, forcing Minnesota to reshuffle the lineup and worry about a longer absence.

Isaac Paredes was scratched minutes before first pitch because of an oblique strain, a late change that forced the Twins to scramble their lineup and defensive plan at the last possible moment. For a player valued for run production and infield versatility, the timing turned a routine pregame adjustment into a roster problem with immediate pennant-race consequences.

Oblique injuries are especially difficult for hitters because the muscles drive batting, throwing and rotation. Even a mild strain can knock back swing speed and power for days or weeks, and clubs usually treat core injuries carefully because pushing a player back too soon can make the problem linger longer. The fact that Minnesota pulled Paredes so late suggests caution, not a catastrophic diagnosis, but it still leaves the Twins without one of their regular bats on short notice.

That matters because late scratches ripple through the entire card. A manager has to rewrite the batting order, move defenders around and rework matchup plans without much time to do it. Minnesota has already shown a willingness to improvise, using 34 different batting orders in its first 35 games, a sign that Rocco Baldelli has not been able to settle on one fixed alignment when injuries and matchups force constant changes.

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Paredes also arrives at this setback with a recent injury history. In July 2025, MLB.com reported that he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring injury, and The Athletic identified the official diagnosis as a right hamstring strain. That earlier absence made his return especially valuable to the Twins, who need him for everyday production rather than another stop-and-start stretch.

The immediate question now is how long Minnesota can expect to be without him. Oblique strains are notoriously tricky for everyday hitters, and even a short absence can expose the edge of a lineup that has already been forced to mix and match. If the strain settles quickly, the Twins can patch the gap with another roster move or a temporary batting-order shuffle; if it does not, the club could be looking at another stretch without one of its most useful bats at a point in the season when every game carries extra weight.