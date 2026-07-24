Two arrested after bomb intercepted in County Monaghan operation

A bomb intercepted on the N2 south of Carrickmacross was described as "extremely significant" after two arrests in a dissident republican probe.

Two people were arrested after An Garda Síochána stopped a vehicle on the N2 south of Carrickmacross, County Monaghan, at about 15:00 local time on Wednesday during an operation targeting dissident republican activity.

The woman in her 20s who was driving the vehicle was arrested after a bomb disposal unit attended the scene. The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was also called in, as officers dealt with a device police later described as "extremely significant".

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The bomb was intercepted on its way to Northern Ireland, a detail that places the Monaghan stop squarely within the continuing security threat posed by dissident republican groups. The arrest and recovery also underline how closely Irish and Northern Ireland authorities remain tied together in policing activity that can move quickly across the border and into towns and roads on both sides.

That co-ordination has been a recurring feature of recent years. Police in the Republic and in Northern Ireland have repeatedly carried out terrorism-related operations against dissident republican activity, with arrests often linked to alleged membership of an unlawful organisation and the possession of firearms or explosives. In 2012, Garda officers arrested eight suspected dissident republicans in several counties, including Wexford, Waterford, Clare and Longford.

Northern Ireland has seen similar cases. In 2016, a PSNI operation in Lurgan led to arrests and evacuations in the County Armagh town, as well as in Coalisland, County Tyrone. Those incidents, like the Monaghan stop, showed how dissident republican activity can trigger fast-moving police responses on both sides of the border.

Eric Jones via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The latest Monaghan operation points to the same enduring concern: a bomb serious enough to require specialist disposal work was moving toward Northern Ireland when police intervened. That made the arrest in County Monaghan more than a roadside seizure, and placed it in a pattern of cross-border security work that continues to shape the response to dissident republican violence.