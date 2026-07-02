Two charged in South Carolina drive-by killing of 13-year-old boy

Two people were charged more than two years after 13-year-old Jacob Duncan was killed by gunfire outside his Pageland home, reopening a case that had gone cold.

Two people have been charged in the drive-by killing of 13-year-old Jacob Duncan, a case that took 2 years and 5 months to break.

Duncan was shot on Jan. 26, 2024, while standing outside his home on Bennett Road in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. The gunfire was not intended for him. He was later found suffering from a gunshot wound near a storage building beside the residence and died from his injuries.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office turned the case over immediately to its investigators and to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which worked the case with local deputies. Caleb Garcia, 23, of Pageland, faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and seven counts of first-degree assault and battery.

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Garcia is already incarcerated in North Carolina, where he is serving a 13.5-year sentence after an attempted murder conviction tied to a separate shooting in Union County seven days after Duncan’s death. Officials will make arrangements for him to answer the South Carolina charges later.

Investigators also arrested 21-year-old Amber B. Moree of Pageland. She was charged with accessory after the fact of murder, misprision and obstruction of justice. She was taken into custody without incident, and additional charges are expected in the case.

In 2025, the sheriff’s office offered a $2,500 reward for information as the case remained unresolved. Jacob’s mother, Nicole Duncan, said the family spent a year seeking answers after the investigation went cold, and that Jacob was shot in the head while standing outside with family members. Another child in the group was traumatized by the shooting.