Two dead in Toronto shooting at Salsa on St. Clair festival

Toronto police said six people were shot at Salsa on St. Clair, leaving two dead as officers searched for the suspect and kept a heavy presence downtown.

Two people were killed and several others were wounded when gunfire broke out at Toronto’s Salsa on St. Clair festival in midtown late Saturday, turning one of the city’s signature summer celebrations into a police emergency. Officers first received reports of an active shooter at about 8:20 p.m. near St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue.

Six people were found with gunshot wounds. At least two were pronounced dead at the scene, while Toronto Paramedic Services treated victims and transported several patients to hospital. The scene had been secured, but the suspect or suspects were still outstanding as a heavy police presence remained in the area.

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The violence struck a festival that has become a major fixture of the city’s summer calendar. Salsa on St. Clair was in its 22nd year in 2026 and is Canada’s largest Latin street festival, drawing crowds to St. Clair Avenue West for music, food and cultural performances. The event was scheduled to run July 11 and 12.

Police urged the public to stay away from the area as emergency crews moved in around St. Clair West Station and nearby blocks.

Premier Doug Ford said he was devastated by the violence, offered condolences to the victims and their families, and thanked police and first responders. He said the person responsible must be caught and brought to justice.