Two helicopters collide over Rio de Janeiro, killing six aboard

Two helicopters slammed down in Rio’s western zone, leaving six dead and an electric car dealership in flames. Investigators are now tracing the flight paths and impact.

Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro’s western zone and crashed in Recreio dos Bandeirantes on Sunday morning, killing all six people aboard and scattering wreckage across a broad stretch of the neighborhood. Firefighters said one aircraft came down on a car dealership parking lot filled with electric vehicles, where the impact ignited a fire that was later extinguished.

Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department spokesman Lt. Col. Fabio Contreiras said the first accounts pointed to a mid-air collision. He said parts of the aircraft were found scattered hundreds of meters away, and investigators were reviewing recordings and video to establish exactly how the crash unfolded. The scene left little doubt that the impact happened low enough and close enough to the ground to turn a flight into a ground emergency within seconds.

AI-generated illustration

Contreiras said rescuers found one helicopter burning among the electric cars with five victims inside, while the second helicopter was located about 100 meters away with only the pilot aboard. All six victims were crew members, and all died. Fire services said the blaze spread through at least 20 vehicles at the dealership before it was brought under control, and officials said nearby residences were spared, preventing what could have been a far larger death toll.

Source: c8.alamy.com

Police said the bodies could not yet be formally identified because they were badly burned. Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere said foreign nationals were aboard one of the aircraft. Police also said American singer and comedian Oliver Tree was on the passenger manifest handed to aviation authorities, though formal identification had not been completed.

Breogan67 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The crash is now forcing scrutiny of low-altitude helicopter traffic over one of Rio’s densest urban corridors, where a split-second navigation failure can put homes, businesses and bystanders at risk. The investigation will have to determine not only why the helicopters collided, but whether the flight environment over Recreio dos Bandeirantes allowed too little margin for error.