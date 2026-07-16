Two killed in Russian missile strike on Kyiv after EU drone deal

Russian ballistic missiles hit Kyiv hours after an EU drone deal, killing two people and leaving fires in multiple districts as the city again braced for air defenses.

Russian ballistic missiles hit Kyiv overnight, killing two people and injuring six, including a 16-year-old boy, just hours after Ursula von der Leyen visited the Ukrainian capital and announced a new EU-Ukraine drone deal. The timing put the strike under immediate scrutiny as both a battlefield message and a political signal to Europe.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack set off fires at a warehouse in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential building in Darnytskyi district, and additional blazes in Darnytsia after missile debris fell across the city. Ukraine’s air force said at least eight ballistic missiles were fired toward Kyiv, while Shahed drones also targeted other cities across the country.

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The assault landed after von der Leyen and Ukrainian officials unveiled a defense-industrial partnership meant to combine Ukrainian battlefield expertise with Europe’s industrial scale to expand drone and counter-drone production. The European Commission also said it had disbursed an additional €1 billion for drones as part of support for Ukraine, a fresh investment that Kyiv has pushed to turn into more air defense and strike capacity.

Photo by Алесь Усцінаў

The strike on July 16 followed a deadly pattern that has turned Kyiv into a recurring target. A separate Russian attack on July 2 killed at least 22 people in the capital and damaged more than 130 sites, while bombardments across Ukraine on July 15 killed 13 people and injured about 50, according to Ukrainian regional officials. In recent weeks, officials have repeatedly highlighted the need for Patriot missiles and other air-defense systems to intercept ballistic attacks before they reach the city.

European Commission - Photographer: Christophe Licoppe via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Emergency crews worked through the night as rescue operations continued in the capital. The latest casualties underscore how quickly diplomatic announcements and military procurement deals can be followed by direct punishment on the ground, where civilians in Kyiv remain exposed to the next wave of missiles even as Ukraine and its allies try to harden the country’s defenses.