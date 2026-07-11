Two men arrested after body found in suitcase in Kent woods

Police moved from a late-night call in Wandsworth to a woodland search in Kent, where a body was found and two men were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called at 22:55 BST on Thursday to Kingfisher Court, off Queensmere Road in Wandsworth, over a potential murder. Officers found no one at the property, but their search of the scene led them to believe someone had been harmed there, and they launched a murder investigation.

On Friday, two men aged 27 and 32 went to Medway police station in Gillingham and were arrested on suspicion of murder. Later that day, officers found the body of a man in a wooded area of Borstal, near Rochester, after widening their search across the county.

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The dead man and the two arrested men were known to each other. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but investigators believe they know the victim’s identity and have already informed his next of kin, who are being supported by specialist officers.

A third man, who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail. No one had been charged. Det Insp Ben Dalloway, who is leading the investigation, said the victim’s family were understandably distraught and that detectives were working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.