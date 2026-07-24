Two men die after diving into sea to save children at Hartlepool beach

Witnesses said an unnamed rescuer went into the sea three times for two children before the emergency at Seaton Carew turned deadly. Two men later died, and flowers were left on the Hartlepool beach.

Witnesses said an unnamed rescuer dove into the water three times to reach two children in difficulty at Seaton Carew beach in Hartlepool, before the rescue ended in tragedy. The emergency later claimed the lives of two men who had gone into the sea to help.

The men were locally named as Wayne Taylor and Ian Pascoe. BBC reporting said they were brought back to shore at Seaton Carew beach, where flowers were later left in tribute as the scale of the loss became clear along the promenade.

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The incident was described as a Bank Holiday tragedy. The Mirror said the man was 60 and died after wading into the sea to save two children. It also said police refused to comment on reports that he was a Romanian citizen on holiday.

Source: gazettelive.co.uk

What began as a bid to reach children in danger became a multi-person sea rescue in dangerous conditions, with the waters at Seaton Carew drawing in more than one would-be helper. The detail that witnesses saw repeated dives into the sea underlines how quickly a beach emergency can escalate from a single act of bravery into a fatal chain of events.

Gordon BEACH via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The names of Taylor and Pascoe have since become tied to the shoreline at Hartlepool, where the flowers left behind marked a community response to a loss that unfolded in full public view. The focus at Seaton Carew remained on the men who went in to help, the children they were trying to reach, and the sudden violence of a rescue that ended with two deaths instead of one.