Two men die rescuing children in Seaton Carew beach tragedy

Two men died after jumping into the sea to help two children in difficulty at Seaton Carew beach, where offshore wind has recently swept inflatables out to sea.

Two men died after entering the water to help two children who had got into difficulty at Seaton Carew beach in Hartlepool. Cleveland Police said the children were taken to hospital to be checked over and were later confirmed to be safe.

Police, paramedics, the RNLI, HM Coastguard and the North East Ambulance Service were called to the scene at about 3.45pm on Sunday, July 12, 2026. RNLI staff brought the men out of the water and they received immediate medical treatment, but both were pronounced dead a short time later.

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Cleveland Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious. Superintendent Glen Ward offered condolences to the families of the two men as the area began to absorb a rescue that ended in two deaths and two children pulled clear from danger.

Seaton Carew is a popular beach on the Teesside coast, but the RNLI has repeatedly warned that offshore winds can quickly drag inflatables and paddleboards out to sea. After recent incidents in Hartlepool, the charity urged people to tether inflatable toys or not bring them to the beach at all, and to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if someone is in trouble.

Photo by Jan van der Wolf

That warning had already been sharpened by another rescue at the same stretch of coast. On Sunday, June 28, Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged by Humber Coastguard to assist two people on an inflatable paddleboard that was being blown out to sea from Seaton Carew. The latest tragedy underscores how fast a shoreline emergency can turn when bystanders enter the water without specialist equipment or training.

Leslie via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The response on Sunday brought together coastguard, ambulance and lifeboat crews, but the men could not be saved. The children survived, the police inquiry is not treating the deaths as suspicious, and the focus now turns to the danger that drew two rescuers into the sea in the first place.