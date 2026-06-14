Two rescued after seaplane crashes into East River in New York City

A seaplane clipped a wave during takeoff in the East River and two people were pulled to safety before the aircraft was towed away.

A seaplane went down in the East River on Saturday morning, sending emergency crews racing to the water near the Throggs Neck Bridge and Whitestone in Queens before two people were brought safely ashore. The close call, in one of New York City’s busiest and most congested waterways, raised immediate questions about how quickly a routine water takeoff can turn dangerous.

The FDNY said it launched a major technical response shortly before 9:30 a.m. after reports of a small plane in the water. Fire officials said the pilot and a passenger were rescued and that no injuries were reported. The aircraft was later towed from the river as responders cleared the scene.

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Police said the plane was starting its engine for takeoff when a large wave struck the aircraft and damaged a wing, causing it to take on water. The NYPD said the plane never fully took off. Additional reporting identified the people aboard as a 67-year-old pilot and a 72-year-old passenger.

Both occupants were rescued by a nearby private boat that brought them to shore, according to the reports. The account of the rescue underscores how quickly bystanders and first responders can become part of the emergency chain in the East River, where commercial traffic, shoreline infrastructure and recreational boating all share a narrow stretch of water.

Photo by Daven Hsu

The incident is likely to draw attention to oversight of seaplane and sightseeing operations around New York City, especially in a corridor where takeoffs and landings happen close to bridges, heavy boat traffic and the packed shoreline of Queens and the Bronx. The New York City Office of Emergency Management was also involved, reflecting the coordination required when an aircraft lands in the river instead of a runway.

Acroterion via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The National Transportation Safety Board says it investigates civil aviation accidents and selected incidents in the United States, and its aviation accident database is updated daily with preliminary reports often available within days. That federal review could add a formal record to what was, for the two people aboard, a frightening but survivable accident in open water.