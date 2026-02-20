Two Sisters Die in Tahoe Avalanche, Community Mourns

Two sisters, remembered as skilled skiers, died in a sudden avalanche near Lake Tahoe while trekking with friends. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about avalanche safety.

Two sisters died in an avalanche near Lake Tahoe while trekking with friends, underscoring the persistent dangers of backcountry skiing in the Sierra Nevada. The women, described by loved ones as “passionate, skilled skiers,” were part of a group outing when tragedy struck, according to The New York Times and NBC News.

Incident Details

The avalanche occurred as the group navigated a popular but challenging area outside resort boundaries in the Tahoe region. Authorities have yet to release the sisters’ names, but friends and family told The New York Times they were experienced skiers and close companions both on and off the slopes. The group was reportedly well-prepared and aware of the risks, but the slide was sudden and powerful, catching them in a vulnerable location.

Victims Remembered

Friends and those who knew the women expressed shock and grief, emphasizing their deep love for the outdoors and commitment to safety. NBC News reported that the sisters were lifelong skiers, often exploring the Sierra Nevada with their tight-knit circle. Their loss reverberated through the local ski community, where they were remembered for their adventurous spirit and camaraderie.

Avalanche Risk in the Sierra Nevada

The tragedy comes during a season marked by fluctuating snow conditions in the Sierra Nevada, which can increase avalanche risk. Experts note that avalanche fatalities in the United States average around 27 per year, with California’s backcountry terrain presenting particular hazards for even seasoned skiers. The Sierra Avalanche Center tracks incidents in the region, highlighting the importance of real-time avalanche forecasts and proper equipment.

Most avalanche accidents in the Tahoe area involve backcountry or sidecountry travel.

Sudden weather shifts and unstable snow layers can create unpredictable slides.

Survival rates drop sharply when victims are buried for more than 15 minutes, according to National Geographic’s avalanche safety explainer.

Community Response and Safety Reminders

The incident has prompted renewed calls for caution among the outdoor community. Local avalanche centers and search-and-rescue teams remind backcountry users to consult daily avalanche forecasts, carry essential safety gear (like beacons, probes, and shovels), and practice rescue techniques. The U.S. Geological Survey offers resources explaining avalanche types and characteristics for those unfamiliar with the hazards.

While the sisters’ deaths illustrate the unpredictability of mountain environments, friends and local skiers say their legacy will inspire others to respect the risks while continuing to cherish the unique joys of winter adventure.

Looking Ahead

The Tahoe community is expected to honor the sisters in coming weeks, with memorials planned by friends and ski organizations. As the season continues, officials urge all backcountry enthusiasts to remain vigilant, stay informed, and support each other in pursuit of safe and fulfilling mountain experiences.