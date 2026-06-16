Two women swept to sea, die at Northern California beach

Two Fremont women were swept into the surf near Santa Cruz just after 5 p.m. and died after rescue swimmers pulled them ashore. Officials say they were caught off guard.

A calm-looking stretch of Northern California coast turned deadly in minutes near Yellow Bank Beach, where two young women were swept into the Pacific and later died. Officials say the danger was not just the waves themselves, but the way tides, swell and a narrow shoreline access point can trap people who do not recognize how quickly the ocean can change.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Harshita Nair, 21, and Mahial Sran, 20, both from Fremont in the Bay Area. The women were swept away about 5 p.m. Wednesday near Yellow Bank Beach just north of Santa Cruz. Eight rescue swimmers were dispatched, found the women and brought them back to shore, and the women were taken to Dominican Hospital, where they died.

AI-generated illustration

Cal Fire spokesperson Michael Horn said it remains unclear what the women were doing when they were pulled into the water, but he said, “What we do know is they were caught off guard.” Horn urged beachgoers not to turn their backs to the ocean, to check tide charts before visiting, and to avoid putting themselves in a position where a rising tide can cut off their only exit.

The National Weather Service had warned of dangerous beach conditions tied to a southerly swell sent in by tropical storms in the Pacific Ocean. That kind of setup can bring sneaker waves, sudden surges that run farther up the beach than people expect, and rip currents, fast-moving channels of water that can carry swimmers away from shore in seconds. Officials also warned people to stay back from the surf, jetties, piers, beachside rocks and other structures near the water.

Photo by Jan van der Wolf

Santa Cruz County Fire Captain Kyle Breton said the women were believed to have been sleeping near the keyhole area between Yellow Bank Beach and Panther Beach, a section that can become especially hazardous as the tide rises. Breton said there had already been at least five other ocean rescues in the area this month, and that a typical year brings about six to eight rescues along the coast north of Santa Cruz to the San Mateo County line. The repeated emergencies underscore a hard truth along this coastline: a beach that appears calm can become deadly before visitors have time to react.