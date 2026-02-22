Ty Simpson to Throw at NFL Scouting Combine

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will showcase his skills at the NFL Scouting Combine, confirming his participation in the event's throwing drills.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will take part in the throwing drills at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, according to reports from AL.com and Yahoo Sports. The event, a key showcase for NFL draft prospects, will provide Simpson with an opportunity to display his arm talent and athleticism in front of professional scouts, coaches, and executives.

Simpson's NFL Combine Plans

Both AL.com and Yahoo Sports reported Thursday night that Simpson has committed to throwing at the combine, joining a select group of quarterbacks looking to boost their draft stock through on-field workouts. While not all quarterback prospects choose to participate in the combine’s throwing portion, Simpson’s decision signals his readiness to compete and demonstrate his abilities under the spotlight.

College Career and Draft Prospects

Simpson, who played for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has been a prominent figure in college football. Over his collegiate career, Simpson posted measurable contributions in passing and rushing, highlighted by his development as a starting quarterback. Stats from Sports Reference show that Simpson completed 65% of his passes and added several touchdowns, earning attention from NFL evaluators.

Simpson’s accuracy and arm strength were on display throughout his Alabama tenure

He played in high-pressure SEC matchups and showcased leadership qualities on the field

Simpson’s performance placed him among the more intriguing quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class

What the NFL Scouting Combine Means for Simpson

The NFL Combine is a critical pre-draft event where prospects are evaluated through physical measurements, athletic drills, and position-specific workouts. For quarterbacks, the throwing session is particularly important, allowing teams to assess arm talent, mechanics, and decision-making under standardized conditions. Simpson’s participation will offer scouts a chance to compare his skills directly with other draft-eligible quarterbacks.

According to the NFL Draft Combine Results database, quarterbacks are evaluated on metrics such as throwing velocity, accuracy on various route patterns, and overall poise. Success at the combine can elevate a prospect’s draft projection, while a strong showing in interviews and off-field assessments can further improve their standing.

Looking Ahead

With the NFL Draft approaching, Simpson’s decision to throw at the combine demonstrates confidence in his preparation and skill set. As he competes alongside other top quarterback prospects, his performance could play a significant role in shaping perceptions among scouts and front office personnel. Observers will be closely watching how Simpson fares in Indianapolis, as it may influence his position in the upcoming draft.