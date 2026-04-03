Typhus Cases Reach Record High in Los Angeles

Los Angeles faces a surge in flea-borne typhus, with record case numbers and expanding hotspots. Officials urge prevention as the disease spreads.

Los Angeles is experiencing a surge in flea-borne typhus cases, reaching record levels according to recent reports. The disease, transmitted primarily by fleas found on rats and stray animals, poses serious health concerns for residents, with new hotspots emerging across the city.

Typhus on the Rise

According to state health data, Los Angeles County has seen a significant uptick in reported murine (flea-borne) typhus cases in recent years, with 2026 marking the highest count on record. This rise continues a worrying trend observed by local and state health officials over the past decade.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms that the majority of cases have been concentrated in densely populated central neighborhoods, but new clusters have also been identified in several suburban areas. The California Department of Public Health notes that the spread is likely linked to increased rodent and stray animal populations, as well as environmental factors such as warmer weather and urban development disrupting natural habitats.

Understanding Flea-Borne Typhus

Flea-borne typhus is caused by the bacterium Rickettsia typhi. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms typically include fever, headache, muscle aches, and sometimes a rash. In severe cases, the disease can lead to hospitalization, organ damage, or even death if left untreated. Most people recover fully with prompt antibiotic treatment, but delayed diagnosis can increase the risk of complications.

Cases are highest in urban and suburban neighborhoods with large rodent populations

Symptoms may be mistaken for flu or other common illnesses

Those most at risk include people living in areas with poor sanitation or high numbers of stray animals

Hotspots and Community Impact

Recent mapping by county health officials shows that areas such as Downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, and Silver Lake have consistently reported high numbers of typhus cases. New outbreaks have also been identified in parts of the San Fernando Valley and South Los Angeles, highlighting the disease's expanding reach beyond its traditional urban core.

Research published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases underscores the link between environmental conditions, such as accumulation of waste and presence of stray animals, and the occurrence of typhus clusters. Public health experts emphasize the importance of ongoing surveillance and vector control efforts to address these factors.

Prevention and Response

Health authorities are urging residents to take precautions, including:

Keeping yards and homes clear of debris that could attract rodents

Securing trash bins and eliminating food sources for stray animals

Using flea control products on pets and seeking veterinary care for infested animals

Avoiding contact with wild or stray animals and their nesting areas

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has intensified its outreach in affected communities, distributing educational materials and working with local agencies to enhance vector control programs. Residents are encouraged to report rodent or flea infestations to authorities for prompt intervention.

Looking Ahead

While flea-borne typhus remains relatively rare compared to other infectious diseases, the record number of cases in Los Angeles highlights the ongoing need for vigilance, public education, and targeted public health interventions. As urban environments continue to change, health officials stress that controlling animal vectors and improving sanitation will be key to reducing future outbreaks.

For more information or to view the latest case statistics and prevention recommendations, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: Flea-borne Typhus portal, or explore statewide data through the California Health & Human Services Open Data platform.